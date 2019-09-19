Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Cooler & breezy today.

Good Thursday Morning!

We're starting off the day with a few clouds and breezy conditions. Skies will clear this afternoon allowing for mostly sunny skies with cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s for most of the Central Valley today. Winds will continue to pick up from the northwest at 10 to 15 m.p.h. This trend of autumn- like temperatures ends this weekend with highs back in the 90s. Another cool down arrives on the first day of autumn on Monday. Highs drop back into the 80s with partly sunny skies.

