Accuweather Forecast: Excessive Heat Warning

Good Thursday Morning!Expect another round of excessive heat this afternoon that will challenge record high temperatures in some parts of the Central Valley. Today's highs will range from 104 to 109 with an Excessive Heat Warning in effect from 11 a.m. this morning until 8 p.m. this evening. The Foothills of Mariposa, Madera, Fresno and Tulare Counties will be under a Heat Advisory during the same time. Highs for lower elevations will be from 100 to 106. High temperatures in the Central Valley will remain at excessive levels on Friday with another Heat Advisory set to go into effect. Much cooler conditions arrive for the weekend with highs back in the 90s by Sunday. But by the middle of next week expect another warm up back to the triple digits.Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.