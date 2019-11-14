Accuweather Forecast: Temperature Roller Coaster

We are looking at a wide range of temperatures for the next seven days. This afternoon the valley will make it into the low to mid 70s which is cooler than yesterday but still well above our normal high of 66. A quick cold front will move through Friday dropping our temperatures to the upper 60s with lots of sunshine. The cool down is short lived with highs going back into the 70s for the weekend. We start off the next work with with possible record highs. Monday's high will be 79 and the record is 80 degrees.Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.