As rain continues to fall it brings with it more concerns of power outages and flooding in the Valley

Steady rain across the Valley has city crews on high alert Thursday morning. (KFSN)

Alena Lee
Heavy rain covered the roads with water and the mountains were covered with snow.

Flooding problems are developing across the valley including the busy intersection of Champlain and Perrin in Northeast Fresno. Drivers are being urged to slow down and avoid standing water because it's difficult to see the depth of the flooding or any debris at bottom.



Homeowners woke up to find their yards underwater with water inching up onto patios and threatening to come right up to the back door.

As the sprinkles were still coming down neighborhood roadways were also collecting water. There was a lot of puddling in some Clovis neighborhoods-- nearly coming up onto the sidewalks.

Out along city streets drivers had to slow down and proceed with caution.

At Chestnut near Sierra in Northeast Fresno a complete lane was under water, pushing drivers over into one lane headed northbound.

When it comes to the flooding that we are seeing some areas are more vulnerable than others, especially burn scar areas like those left behind by the Pier Fire in Tulare County.

The fire burned both sides of the Tule River Canyon last year near Highway 190.

Flooding temporarily closed a stretch of the road last week. On Wednesday, Caltrans crews worked quickly to clear the road of dirt and debris.

The Highway Patrol in the Porterville area is reminding those driving on Highway 190 to be cautious and aware of the potential for flash floods and mudslides.

PG&E is ready to respond to any power outages that could come with the weather. So far, their models indicate there could be around 16 outages in the Valley Thursday.

Experts made the prediction based on factors like wind speed, rainfall, and past outage history.

The utility company says its power poles are usually sturdy. But it's the neighboring trees that can uproot easily, bringing down power lines.

So far there have been just a few small outages-- the largest of which was in Easton impacting more than 600 customers. Now that number is down to around 170 without power.

PG&E has good reason to be concerned about trees falling in rain-soaked soil. One tree came crashing down overnight in a Northwest Fresno neighborhood. It happened on Fruit near Gettysburg falling across the street away from power lines.

While it initially blocked the roadway crews were able to respond quickly to chop it up and get it out of traffic.

In Madera County, crews are keeping a close eye on Highway 41 following a mudslide Wednesday near Big Sandy Road.

It is the same area scarred by the Railroad Fire that burned thousands of acres last September.

Meantime, in Mariposa County, road crews were busy clearing several small dirt and mudslides along Highway 140.
