Blinding snow, extreme winds expected in the Sierra

The combination of heavy snow and intense winds will create whiteout conditions in the Sierra -- do NOT try to travel there during this time because roads will likely be closed.

SAN FRANCISCO --
A Blizzard Warning will go into effect in the Sierra starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The combination of heavy snow and intense winds will create whiteout conditions.

Wind gusts on the ridge tops around Lake Tahoe could top 110 mph. Snow totals will range from 2-5 feet.

Do not try to travel into the Sierra during this time as road closures are very likely.

Calmer weather will return by Friday afternoon, allowing folks the ability to travel to Tahoe.

