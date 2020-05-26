Cooling centers open across the Central Valley as temperatures reach triple-digits

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Extreme heat will move into the Central Valley this Labor Day weekend. Cooling centers opened on Sunday and Monday as temperatures are forecasted to reach above 105.
The following locations will be open as cooling centers in the Central Valley to help residents escape the heat:
FRESNO COUNTY
Ted C. Wills Community Center
770 N. San Pablo
Fresno, CA 93728
Open 1 pm to 7 pm
Frank H. Ball Neighborhood Center
760 Mayor Avenue
Fresno, CA 93706
Open 1 pm to 7 pm
Pinedale Community Center
7170 N. San Pablo
Pinedale, CA 93650
Open 1 pm to 7 pm
Mosqueda Community Center
4670 E. Butler Ave
Fresno, CA 93702
Open 12 pm to 8 pm
Phone Number: (559) 621-2489
Fresno city officials say the centers will not allow the use of recreational equipment or games to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Those who are sick are asked to stay home.
Fresno FAX buses will provide free transportation to all city cooling centers.
City Annex Building
1789 Jensen Avenue
Sanger, CA
12 pm to 6 pm
MERCED COUNTY
Atwater City Hall lobby
750 Bellevue Road
Atwater, CA
Saturday through Monday
10 am to 8 pm
City-County Building
1546 Golden Gate Ave.
Dos Palos, CA
Sunday and Monday
12 to 5 pm
Community Room adjacent to the Library
205 Sixth St.
Gustine, CA
Sunday through Tuesday
10 am to 6 pm
Livingston Police Department
1446 C St.
Livingston, CA
Saturday through Monday
1 to 8 pm
Mercy Springs Church of the Nazarene
1248 Santa Barbara Drive
Los Banos, CA
Saturday through Monday
1 to 8 pm
Merced Civic Center (Sam Pipes Room)
678 W. 18th St.
Merced, CA
Sunday and Monday
3 to 8 pm
MARIPOSA COUNTY
Health and Human Servies Building
5362 Lemee Lane
Mariposa, CA 95338
Sunday and Monday
1 to 7 pm
McCay Hall
2820 CA-140
Catheys Valley, CA 95306
Sunday and Monday
1 to 7 pm
Old Coulterville School
5043 Broadway
Coulterville, CA 95311
Sunday and Monday
1 to 7 pm
