Cooling centers open across the Central Valley as temperatures reach triple-digits

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Extreme heat will move into the Central Valley this Labor Day weekend. Cooling centers opened on Sunday and Monday as temperatures are forecasted to reach above 105.The following locations will be open as cooling centers in the Central Valley to help residents escape the heat:770 N. San PabloFresno, CA 93728Open 1 pm to 7 pm760 Mayor AvenueFresno, CA 93706Open 1 pm to 7 pm7170 N. San PabloPinedale, CA 93650Open 1 pm to 7 pm4670 E. Butler AveFresno, CA 93702Open 12 pm to 8 pmPhone Number: (559) 621-2489Fresno city officials say the centers will not allow the use of recreational equipment or games to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Those who are sick are asked to stay home.Fresno FAX buses will provide free transportation to all city cooling centers.1789 Jensen AvenueSanger, CA12 pm to 6 pm750 Bellevue RoadAtwater, CASaturday through Monday10 am to 8 pm1546 Golden Gate Ave.Dos Palos, CASunday and Monday12 to 5 pm205 Sixth St.Gustine, CASunday through Tuesday10 am to 6 pm1446 C St.Livingston, CASaturday through Monday1 to 8 pm1248 Santa Barbara DriveLos Banos, CASaturday through Monday1 to 8 pm678 W. 18th St.Merced, CASunday and Monday3 to 8 pm5362 Lemee LaneMariposa, CA 95338Sunday and Monday1 to 7 pm2820 CA-140Catheys Valley, CA 95306Sunday and Monday1 to 7 pm5043 BroadwayCoulterville, CA 95311Sunday and Monday1 to 7 pm