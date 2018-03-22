MARIPOSA COUNTY

Mariposa County Unified to send students home after National Weather Service forecasts major rain

Flash Flood Warning for portions of Mariposa county. A line of thunderstorms producing heavy rain that could cause flash flooding in the next few hours.

MARIPOSA COUNTY (KFSN) --
According to the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office, Mariposa County Unified School District will be sending students home after the National Weather Service forecasted significant weather between 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon.


Officials say current models are showing 2-5 inches of rain per hour possible. All of Mariposa County including the Detwiler burn area are in the affected areas. This is significant rainfall combined with lightning/thunder activity.

Please contact the school if you have specific questions.
