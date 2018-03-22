Mariposa County Unified to send students home after National Weather Service forecasts major rain

Mariposa Unified students are being let out of school with the heavy rain predicted. County employees also going home. Sheriff says he wants as few people on the roads as possible. He’s activated the department’s EOC @ABC30 #cawx #storm #rain #mariposa pic.twitter.com/uq3zcLmYT8 — Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) March 22, 2018

12:51 PM-Tracking a thunderstorm producing heavy rain and frequent lightning. It's crawling up the foothills of Tuolomne Co. and looks like it will sit put for a while before shifting slightly east. Will be watching closely. #cawx pic.twitter.com/NvbJnOPEnP — Alena Lee (@AlenaABC30) March 22, 2018

According to the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office, Mariposa County Unified School District will be sending students home after the National Weather Service forecasted significant weather between 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon.Officials say current models are showing 2-5 inches of rain per hour possible. All of Mariposa County including the Detwiler burn area are in the affected areas. This is significant rainfall combined with lightning/thunder activity.Please contact the school if you have specific questions.