Snow melts to create waterfall just outside Shaver Lake

Valley weather ranged from sunshine to rain, and in the foothills - rain, runoff, sleet and snow, and a reminder to carry chains if you are heading for the hills.The wet highway quickly becomes slick and snow-covered as you head up towards Shaver Lake."It's not fun, you get used to it over a period of time but it's a pain in the butt fighting with the snow and the ice. But it's just part of living up here," says Sam Dowe.And part of it is to wrestle big chains on their big truck."Yeah, it's a bit of a job, but it's like anything else - you do it a couple of times, you know it's like memory, muscle memory," says Donald Cooper.A heavy wet snow fell on Friday at about 4,000 feet just outside of Shaver Lake. Cars were being forced to put chains on, and just down the road, the snow melted into waterfalls running along the highway."They happen all the time and especially when the snow starts to melt there will be white water down the side of the mountain. Its a beautiful time of year up here but the idea is to be safe and not to get stuck in a ditch somewhere," Dowe says.The snow brought young folks up from Fresno to the mountains."Yeah, we saw it was raining down there, so we came up because it would be snowing up here. So, it's nice. It's cold," says Anthony Hernandez.But they couldn't go very far. They said their tires just would not go.Still, they enjoyed the beautiful views.The heavy snowfall should make for a good weekend of skiing at China Peak, but be sure to have chains in your vehicle.And at the lower elevations, all the water running onto the roadway from those waterfalls can turn to ice, so caution is advised.