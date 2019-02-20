WEATHER

State agencies say Valley is prepared for a California megastorm

EMBED </>More Videos

State agencies say Valley is prepared for a California megastorm

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Any prolonged wet weather in California brings concerns about the big one: an Ark storm, or an atmospheric river dumping too much water.

The last time it happened was the 1861 Ark Storm that flooded the entire Central Valley.

It's something Ken Austin of the Fresno County Department of Emergency Services tries to anticipate, "We prepare for any disaster, and a disaster is anything kind of big and overwhelming."

But so far, The Bureau of Reclamation's Michael Jackson says the wet weather has only been good for Central California's water supply.

"Things are going well, so far we are currently, our natural runoff is a little bit above average, we're at about 115 percent or so of average."

The Bureau of Reclamation operates Friant Dam. The reservoir, Millerton Lake is at about 70 percent capacity, also over the average for this time of year.

Jackson says the dam and reservoir and canal systems can handle severe runoff and snowmelt events, "We are pretty good to go on a hundred-year storm, that won't be a problem."

In 1997, heavy rain and snow melt filled Friant over capacity causing flooding along the river in North Fresno.

While it could happen again, Alan Hofmann, General Manager of the Metropolitan Flood Control district, says many of the issues that lead to past flooding in the Fresno area have mostly been alleviated.

"It's considerably better today than it was said, 30 years ago," Hoffmann said.

Hofmann says the area is better protected and he believes the districts numerous ponding basins and pumps provide a reasonable margin of safety.

"We've checked all records, the one hundred years, and it says the largest 48-hour storm on record, a two-day storm, is about three inches of rain. So, if we have that capacity in the basin, we think we are at least prepared for the largest 48-hour storm. If it continues to rain, then yeah, we might look to have some problems," Hoffmann said.

The Ark storm of 1861 lasted for 45 days, and scientists predict there's a good chance of another one within the next 40 years. That's based on the idea that they have historically occurred every 200 years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrainfloodingcalifornia waterweatherweather recordpatcoFresno County
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast
Despite wet winter, Fresno is monitoring conditions to determine outdoor watering regulations
Valley farmers fear threat of more hail, freezing temperatures
Storm dropping snow on Las Vegas; 1 inch reported at airport
More weather
WEATHER
Video shows rare 'ice tsunami' along Niagara River
Accuweather Forecast
CHP, Caltrans, truck drivers say slow down in snow
Businesses, commuters suffer as portions of Hwy 59 stay closed
Valley farmers fear threat of more hail, freezing temperatures
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman killed by falling rock and ice while hiking in Yosemite
8-year-old boy killed in DUI crash at deadly Selma intersection
'He always had a smile on his face:' Valley remembers Kings Co. firefighter
Fresno priest arrested for sex crimes
Crews investigating cause of 2-alarm fire in Central Fresno
Detectives investigating deadly stabbing of 19-year-old man in Tulare
Runners head out to Woodward Park for 'Support Blue' race
Ring camera films mountain lion roaming in Sacramento neighborhood
Show More
Thousands ask Walmart to keep greeter with cerebral palsy
Man once connected to shooting death of 9-year-old girl, arrested again
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Plane makes emergency landing at Fresno Yosemite International Airport
Woman arrested for carjacking, assaulting man in Clovis
More News