Temperatures expected to reach 111° in Central California this week

Dangerous heat in the San Joaquin Valley, Sierra Nevada foothills, Kern County desert, and Coastal Range Thursday through Saturday. Limit outdoor activities, reduce time in the sun, and drink plenty of water. Never leave a child or pet in an enclosed automobile. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/kRWCkfdu8Z — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) June 14, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Another bout of dangerous heat will move into Central California this week, bringing triple-digit temperatures expected to get as high as 111 degrees.ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans says high pressure will move in starting Wednesday, with temperatures in the low 100s that will continue to heat up until we reach a high of 111 degrees by Friday.An Accuweather Alert will be in place for that heat from Wednesday through Sunday.An Excessive Heat Watch will also go into effect from Thursday through Saturday for the dangerous heat conditions in the Central Valley and lower foothills.Madeline Evans says we are not expecting a cool down until the middle of next week.The National Weather Service in Hanford says that people should limit their outdoor activities, reduce their time in the sun, and drink plenty of water as temperatures warm up.It's the second heatwave of the year in the Central Valley.