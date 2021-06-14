weather

Temperatures expected to reach 111° in Central California this week

An Accuweather Alert will be in place for that heat from Wednesday through Sunday.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Another bout of dangerous heat will move into Central California this week, bringing triple-digit temperatures expected to get as high as 111 degrees.

ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans says high pressure will move in starting Wednesday, with temperatures in the low 100s that will continue to heat up until we reach a high of 111 degrees by Friday.



An Excessive Heat Watch will also go into effect from Thursday through Saturday for the dangerous heat conditions in the Central Valley and lower foothills.

Madeline Evans says we are not expecting a cool down until the middle of next week.

The National Weather Service in Hanford says that people should limit their outdoor activities, reduce their time in the sun, and drink plenty of water as temperatures warm up.



It's the second heatwave of the year in the Central Valley.

Experts say kids are more susceptible to heatstroke and heat exhaustion.



Protect your pooch! Here are tips to keep them safe in hot weather.



