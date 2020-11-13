travel

Ahead of holiday travel season, West Coast states urge 14-day quarantine for anyone entering from out of state

The advisory comes one day after California surpassed one million coronavirus cases.
The governors of the West Coast states of California, Washington and Oregon have issued an advisory recommending against non-essential travel as the holiday season looms and the US sees a spike in COVID-19 cases. The advisory also encourages travelers from out of state to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The advisory comes one day after California surpassed one million coronavirus cases.

RELATED: COVID-19 cases in California hit 1 million mark

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the spread of coronavirus in the state shows no signs of slowing down and adds pressure to the hospital systems.

"(Increased cases are) threatening the lives of seniors, essential workers and vulnerable Californians. Travel increases the risk of spreading COVID-19, and we must all collectively increase our efforts at this time to keep the virus at bay and save lives," Newsom said in a press release on Friday.

Californians are also urged to stay local and only interact with those from their immediate households. The advisory also suggests avoiding non-essential travel out of the state.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

The West Coast governors said the are issuing the advisory to help limit the spread of the virus.

California isn't the only state to see a spike in COVID-19 cases, Texas was the first state to surpass one million coronavirus cases earlier this week.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said that coronavirus cases have doubled in his state over the last two weeks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelcaliforniatravelair travelcoronavirus californiaholiday travelcovid 19 pandemiccaliforniacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAVEL
Action News Morning Update
United Airlines using new sprayers to disinfect terminals
Is it safe to stay in a hotel during COVID?
Flights to Mexico City now available at Fresno airport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
You may have to line up at stores if Fresno County goes back into 'purple tier'
Fresno school mascot sparks heated debate about racism
Local hospitals seeing uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations
What symptoms does COVID-19 show in children?
WATCH TODAY: CA health sec. to give COVID-19 reopening update
Fire destroys family's home near Lemoore, 6 displaced
Biden COVID board co-chair pushes back on 'locking down' US
Show More
Residents push to reopen gyms in 'purple tier' Tulare County
Flames damage house in Fresno County
Most Valley counties short on COVID testing, city of Fresno investment could help
California COVID-19 cases hit 1 million mark
Paso Robles-based brewery opening new tap room in Fresno
More TOP STORIES News