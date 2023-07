Public health officials warn mosquito populations have increased due to the wet winter.

West Nile virus detected in mosquito samples within Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- West Nile virus has been detected in mosquito samples within Fresno County.

Public health officials warn mosquito populations have increased due to the wet winter.

They recommend taking precautions now to avoid getting bitten and possibly contracting the virus.

Officials advise using insect repellent with DEET, wearing long sleeves outdoors and draining standing water that could serve as a breeding ground for the bugs.