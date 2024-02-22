Rain brings green foliage, farmers say more rain is needed

Between 2020 and 2022, the Central Valley saw the driest years on record, impacting rangeland that typically feeds livestock.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Weather patterns these past couple of years have been less than consistent, from extreme drought to excessive amounts of water to a season with continuing atmospheric disturbances.

Even with this last round of storms, rain totals are still below average this season, and farmers say vegetation growth is also behind.

"If we continue getting these storms, abundant rainfall storms, then we can end up having a pretty good year," said Billy Freeman, Rangeland Manager with Sierra Foothill Conservancy.

Local farmers and land managers who depend on vegetation to feed cattle say this year is off to a slow start, but it has been better than years past when the Central Valley saw extreme drought.

"The last month or so has been ideal with a lot of rainfall, warmer temperatures, over 40 degrees at night, above 60 during the day, those are ideal growing temperatures," explained Freeman.

For consumers, the amount of rain, vegetation, and feed all have a trickle-down effect when it comes to produce and meat.

"America has its smallest cattle herd in 70 years, and that's corresponding to drought not just here in California in the last several years but throughout the western United States," said Ryan Jacobsen, CEO of Fresno County Farm Bureau.

Between 2020 and 2022, the Central Valley saw the driest years on record, which took a huge toll on the rangeland that typically feeds livestock.

"Definitely led to cattle being sold off simply because of that lack of feedstuff here in California," added Jacobsen.

2023 saw drastic amounts of rain.

As for rain totals this season, ag experts are hoping the green foliage will last well into April, helping with cattle but not necessarily prices.

"Domestic cattle herd is down, and so the prices for cattle remain very high right now, which has provided some relief for producers. The beef prices in the stores have also gone up in response to that," said Freeman.

Although cattle and meat prices are expected to continue to rise, farmers say it really doesn't reflect the struggle they have faced in the last decade.

