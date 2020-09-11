When will we see rain in the Central Valley? Not anytime soon

RELATED: Track wildfires across Central California and the state with this interactive map
"Unfortunately, it looks like we're going to be fairly dry for a while," said ABC30 meteorologist Madeline Evans.
The Climate Prediction Center released its forecast for rainfall and believes that we'll continue to be below-average for the month of September.
"Historically, September has been a fairly dry month for the Central Valley," Evans said. "We are staying dry because of high pressure."
RELATED: Smoky skies cause air quality concerns in the Valley
Madeline Evans said that high pressure wouldn't move for a while, keeping our area dry and trapping the wildfire smoke close to the ground.
The main question I keep getting...."When will we see rain?"— Madeline Evans (@MadelineABC30) September 11, 2020
Climate Prediction Center believes we will continue to see below average rainfall for the month of September. High pressure is in place as of now and not budging. @ABC30 #AMLive #StormWarn30 pic.twitter.com/prUDWdaQru
Dry conditions will continue throughout the weekend. An air quality warning is still in effect on Friday for all sensitive groups.
You can track the air quality in your area by clicking here.
WATCH: Latest Accuweather Forecast from the StormWarn 30 center