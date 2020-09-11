weather

When will we see rain in the Central Valley? Not anytime soon

As wildfires leave clouds of smoke looming in the air, many are wondering when we will see rain?
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As wildfires devastate communities across California and a large cloud of smoke looms in the air, many are wondering when we will see rain?

"Unfortunately, it looks like we're going to be fairly dry for a while," said ABC30 meteorologist Madeline Evans.

The Climate Prediction Center released its forecast for rainfall and believes that we'll continue to be below-average for the month of September.

"Historically, September has been a fairly dry month for the Central Valley," Evans said. "We are staying dry because of high pressure."

Madeline Evans said that high pressure wouldn't move for a while, keeping our area dry and trapping the wildfire smoke close to the ground.



Dry conditions will continue throughout the weekend. An air quality warning is still in effect on Friday for all sensitive groups.

WATCH: Latest Accuweather Forecast from the StormWarn 30 center
