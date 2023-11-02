Suspect arrested for shooting that killed Winton Park caretaker

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect wanted for a shooting that left a caretaker dead at a Fresno County park was arrested on Thursday.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Michael Kent was found in Camden County, Missouri.

Officials say Kent is suspected of shooting and killing 69-year-old James Buford on the night of July 19 at Winton Park.

Buford had worked as a custodian caretaker and on-site security for the park.

Investigators are now working to extradite Kent back to Fresno County, where he will face a murder charge.