Witness: Only victims were involved in confrontation that ended in double homicide in SE Fresno

The three gunshots were in close succession, according to Ruben Hernandez.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The defense called their only witness to the stand in the re-trial of Jorge Rodriguez. He's accused of a double homicide in Southeast Fresno four years ago.

The three gunshots were in close succession, according to Ruben Hernandez. He was not far from the scene when a double homicide happened in front of his apartment.

Through an interpreter, Hernandez said he thought Jose Duenas and Calvin Reese were either friends or acquaintances.

"I thought that they were greeting each other giving each other with a hug, but then I heard some shots."

Hernandez told jurors he didn't see anyone with guns. But the unexpected shooting startled him. He said he got his wife and daughter situated inside the truck while he observed what was going on.

"I just told them to get down and I stayed outside because I didn't know what to do, because one of the guys was running towards me, towards the truck."

Hernandez testified he believes the two, now dead, victims shot each other. Then homicide detective Adrian Alvarez also took the stand describing how the stories he got from Rodriguez evolved.

"He kept adding to the story and basically getting closer to telling me the truth, but I don't believe he ever got 100-percent of the truth but he kept adding."

Rodriguez did not take the stand in his own defense. He's facing two counts of second-degree murder with an enhancement of using a gun.

Closing arguments will take place Monday and then deliberations will begin. If convicted, Rodriguez could face life in prison.
