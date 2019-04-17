Woman dies in the hospital days after being shot in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's office says a second person died as a result of a shooting last week in Parlier.
26-year-old Selena Lopez died Sunday at a local hospital.
47-year-old Daniel Hernandez of Reedley was also killed.
Deputies found his body near his vehicle last Wednesday night at Huntsman and Newmark.
Authorities say the disturbance began near Selma.
A car with two people suffering from gunshot wounds flagged down a highway patrol officer.
Authorities say Hernandez and Lopez were in a relationship.
