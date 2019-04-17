fatal shooting

Woman dies in the hospital days after being shot in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's office says a second person died as a result of a shooting last week in Parlier.

26-year-old Selena Lopez died Sunday at a local hospital.

47-year-old Daniel Hernandez of Reedley was also killed.

Deputies found his body near his vehicle last Wednesday night at Huntsman and Newmark.

Authorities say the disturbance began near Selma.

RELATED: Fresno County Homicide: One dead, 2 others critically injured after shooting

A car with two people suffering from gunshot wounds flagged down a highway patrol officer.

Authorities say Hernandez and Lopez were in a relationship.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyfatal shootingselmafresno countyparlier
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Suspect arrested after deadly SoCal crime spree
Family desperate for answers in killing of SoCal woman
Fresno Co. detectives investigating suspicious death in Parlier
Disturbance ends in deadly shooting in Madera County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Show More
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News