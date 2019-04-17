Woman dies in the hospital days after being shot in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's office says a second person died as a result of a shooting last week in Parlier.26-year-old Selena Lopez died Sunday at a local hospital.47-year-old Daniel Hernandez of Reedley was also killed.Deputies found his body near his vehicle last Wednesday night at Huntsman and Newmark.Authorities say the disturbance began near Selma.A car with two people suffering from gunshot wounds flagged down a highway patrol officer.Authorities say Hernandez and Lopez were in a relationship.