TULARE COUNTY

Woman hospitalized after shooting in Ivanhoe

A South Valley woman is in the hospital after being shot. It happened last night around 10 near Beechwood and Avenue 156 in Ivanhoe. (KFSN)

IVANHOE, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who shot a woman in Ivanhoe. The victim, 44-year-old Claudia Flores is recovering.

It happened last night around 10 near Beechwood and Avenue 156 in Ivanhoe.

Police said family members were inside the home at the time -- Flores was outside in the front yard when someone started shooting. She was hit by the gunfire and several rounds also went into the home.

Sgt. Frank Zaragoza, with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office, said, "People inside the house did see what happened. So they're cooperating with us and helping us piece this crime together."

The Flores was taken to a nearby hospital and officials say she is expected to recover.

The family members inside the home were not hurt.
