fatal crash

Woman killed after driver runs red light during police pursuit in Central Fresno

Updated 24 minutes ago
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are on scene of a fatal accident in Central Fresno.

Investigators say a female driver failed to yield to officers as they were following up on an armed robbery. According to police, the car she was driving matched the description of a suspect vehicle.

Officers say the driver blew a red light on Shields Avenue. She continued on Fresno Street where she ran another light at Princeton Avenue, striking a vehicle carrying four people.

A woman in her 50s died from her injuries at a hospital. A 6-year-old child sustained minor injuries, and the other two victims suffered critical injuries.

The suspect has been taken to Community Regional Medical Center for her injuries. It is unclear if alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
fresno centralfatal crash
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
High speed pursuit ends in deadly crash near Goshen
8-year-old boy killed in DUI crash at deadly Selma intersection
Deadly hit-and-run crash in Northeast Fresno
Several services to be held to honor Fresno Police Officer Phia Vang
TOP STORIES
Driver in fatal crash charged with murder of 8-year-old boy
Updated 29 minutes ago
More victims of Fresno priest come forward to police
Updated an hour ago
Honey oil lab busts a continuous occurrence in Fresno County
Updated an hour ago
California DMV audited after lawmakers become suspicious of voter fraud
Updated 3 hours ago
Crews clear out Merced homeless encampment, residents ask for permanent solution
Updated an hour ago
'Racist,' 'con man': Michael Cohen assails Trump before Congress
Violent home invasion caught on camera in Sacramento
Show More
Massive flooding in Guerneville, surrounding communities
Sun-Maid will move corporate headquarters to Fresno
READ: Cohen's full testimony
Do you know an awesome mom? Nominate her for 2019 'Mother of the Year'
Newest Gerber baby makes history
More TOP STORIES News