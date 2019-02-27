Woman killed after driver runs red light during police pursuit in Central Fresno

Updated 24 minutes ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are on scene of a fatal accident in Central Fresno.Investigators say a female driver failed to yield to officers as they were following up on an armed robbery. According to police, the car she was driving matched the description of a suspect vehicle.Officers say the driver blew a red light on Shields Avenue. She continued on Fresno Street where she ran another light at Princeton Avenue, striking a vehicle carrying four people.A woman in her 50s died from her injuries at a hospital. A 6-year-old child sustained minor injuries, and the other two victims suffered critical injuries.The suspect has been taken to Community Regional Medical Center for her injuries. It is unclear if alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.