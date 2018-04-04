Woman killed after head on crash near Centerville

A woman has died after a head-on collision on State Route 180 near Trimmer Springs Road near Centerville Wednesday morning.According to CHP, a woman in a silver Ford Escort was traveling east on 180 when she drifted over into the oncoming lane and hit a grey Chevy Volt head on. The woman sustained fatal injuries. The Driver of the Volt was not injured nor was his passenger.Authorities are not sure why the woman went into oncoming traffic but are working to find out more about the incident.The road was closed for a short time while police investigated.