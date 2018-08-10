FRESNO

Woman recovering after brutal stabbing in Central Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman is recovering from surgery at this hour after a brutal attack in Central Fresno.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A woman is in stable condition after recovering from a brutal attack in Central Fresno.

Her boyfriend was arrested for the crime and faces assault with a deadly weapon.

Several drops of blood leading from the doorway of a fifth wheel camper paint what must have been a violent scene that took place late Thursday night.

"Deputies went out there. They found a woman with a stab wound she was bleeding pretty heavily," said Fresno County Sheriff's Office Tony Botti.

Sheriff Deputies arrested Joshua Valencia after they arrived around 11 p.m. at the new Horizon RV Park in Central Fresno to find his girlfriend stabbed.

The 33-year-old faces assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence charges after authorities say the woman was trying to defend herself with a knife before it got turned against her.

"The two got into an argument earlier in the night. She grabbed a knife to defend herself and when she put it down he got a hold of it and stabbed her," said Botti.

According to investigators the woman is out of surgery and is in stable condition.

"The good news is we got on the scene quickly. We were able to get ems out there and get her off to a hospital where she's now being cared for," said Botti.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingfresnoinvestigationFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Show More
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
More News