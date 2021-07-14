Grandmother shot while sitting in living room of southeast Fresno home, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has been hospitalized with critical injuries after police say someone drove by her home and opened fire.

The Fresno Police Department says it happened at a home near 8th and Mono Ave. just before 9:30 pm Tuesday night.

Authorities say the woman in her 60s was sitting in her living room when the bullet went through her home and hit her in the chest.

The woman was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

Police believe she was an unintended target, and the group of people standing outside were the intended targets.

Officers say the gunman opened fire from a white compact car. They're still working to find more details about the shooter.

