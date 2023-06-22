WWII Veteran celebrates his 100th birthday in Northwest Fresno

A local World War II veteran has accomplished a lot in his life and Wednesday he marked another major milestone.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local World War II veteran has accomplished a lot in his life and Wednesday he marked another major milestone.

A special celebration was held in Northwest Fresno to honor George Schneider as he joined the centenarian club.

George Schneider's 100th birthday party was full of surprises, including a woman who popped out of a 5-foot-tall cake.

Schneider's closest friends and family came together to celebrate him hitting the century mark.

"George is the finest person I've ever met. I don't think that you can meet a better individual," Richard Scheidt, a lifelong friend of Schneider said.

The party featured a feast of food and delicious desserts while also paying homage to Schneider's time in the service.

A World War II veteran, Schneider served with the U.S. Marine Corps from 1944 to 1946.

He was a cook on the battleship USS Iowa.

He was also aboard the USS Missouri to witness the Japanese Foreign Minister sign the Instrument of Surrender on September 2, 1945, effectively ending World War II.

"We served a purpose, many. And I'm one of the fortunate ones that was there at the end," Schneider said.

After the military, he worked as a Printer for the Fresno Bee for 20 years.

He received his real estate license and remained a partner at Pearson Realty until his retirement in 1993.

He and his late wife Lydia raised three daughters.

He now has five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

"I enjoyed it. It was fun. It was fun." Schneider said.

And the fun continued Wednesday as he cut the cake with an NCO sword.

A tradition with the Marine Corps that's completed alongside the youngest member of the military branch in the room.

"One time I did this, I went through the table." Schneider joked.

Schneider says he's lucky and he's not quite sure how or why he made it to 100.

"You just keep rolling and all the sudden you look back, 'Where the hell did all these years go?'" Schneider said before bursting into laughter.

But he says the goal is to keep going.

"There's nothing to stop me, other than a sore back once in a while," Schneider joked.

He says now he's shooting for another 100 years.

"Why not?" he asked.

Schneider was honored with multiple challenge coins Wednesday for his service and 100th birthday including one from the Secretary of Veteran Affairs.

He says he believes he made it this far because he never really paid attention to time or what he calls "the mishmash" going on in the world these days.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.