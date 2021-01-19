weather

Howling winds topple trees, causing power outages and closing Yosemite

Wind gusts of more than 100 miles per hour sounded like an angry animal to one resident. Another said it was so windy he couldn't breathe.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Howling winds caused fires, power outages, and left a path of destruction in the Madera County foothills overnight Monday and into Tuesday.

The winds also led to the closure of Yosemite National Park.

Caltrans blocked Highway 41 on the way to Yosemite because windy conditions made it too dangerous even if crews could've cleaned up all the trees already knocked over.

The park is expected to remain closed until Friday morning.



In Bass Lake, a perfectly healthy 100-foot pine tree moved indoors at Don Mandy's house as he typed out a Facebook message to friends about wild winds keeping him awake.

"It sounded like an earthquake," he said. "I've lived through earthquakes. And it just, the house did like this, thud, and then I just said 'woah, that's a tree.' And I looked up and I saw the damage and I was like 'welp, gotta go.'"

Mandy said the wind was so bad he couldn't breathe outside.

So when a second tree fell through his roof, he and his wife took cover inside, but upwind from the airy living room, office, and bathroom.

Wind gusts of more than 100 miles per hour sounded like an angry animal to Mark Holland.

"Just roaring," the Oakhurst resident said. "It was just roaring all night. This is still a big wind here now."

Power lines fell down across the area. Trees took out several of them and it is unsafe in a lot of the Oakhurst, and Coarsegold, and Bass Lake area. But PG&E is trying to get things back to normal.

"All of this road has power lines laying all over it," Holland said. "And there goes a PG&E truck. I don't know how they're gonna get the power back on."

More than 24,000 PG&E customers lost power in the Yosemite area. They might not get it back for a couple days.

RELATED: PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoffs impacting Valley due to high winds

Some street lights are out in Oakhurst, a few businesses closed for the day, and schools moved online only or gave kids an extra day off.

Tree cutters volunteered their services at area hotels, but the cleanup will be a huge job.

And the winds only died down a little Tuesday, so Mandy isn't counting himself in the clear just yet.

"This (tree)'s now leaning towards my workshop, so the last thing I want is for that to come down," he said.

Winds fueled a pair of small fires near his house, but damage was minimal.

Mariposa County sheriff's deputies say they're not sure when they can reopen the roads to Yosemite.

But for now, the winds are taking down the welcome signs - to Oakhurst, and to the national park.
