Yosemite Falls comes roaring back to life following storm

YOSEMITE VALLEY, Calif. -- The massive storm that is sweeping across Central California also helped bring an iconic Yosemite spot roaring back to life after a dry summer.Yosemite Falls was listed as "dry" last week on the Yosemite National Park website. Images from a Yosemite Conservancy webcam on Thursday, Oct. 21 confirm that there was no water flowing from the iconic attraction.What a difference a few days makes!On Sunday, that same webcam showed a massive flow of water at the Falls.The National Weather Service reports that Yosemite Valley received at least 5 inches of rain on Sunday, Oct. 24 alone.That heavy rainfall put the park under a flash flood warning from Sunday into Monday.Despite the dangerous conditions, the rainfall is a welcome site for the National Park after an exceptionally dry summer.