Yosemite Falls comes roaring back to life following storm

By Brandon Behle
YOSEMITE VALLEY, Calif. -- The massive storm that is sweeping across Central California also helped bring an iconic Yosemite spot roaring back to life after a dry summer.

Yosemite Falls was listed as "dry" last week on the Yosemite National Park website. Images from a Yosemite Conservancy webcam on Thursday, Oct. 21 confirm that there was no water flowing from the iconic attraction.

What a difference a few days makes!

On Sunday, that same webcam showed a massive flow of water at the Falls.

The National Weather Service reports that Yosemite Valley received at least 5 inches of rain on Sunday, Oct. 24 alone.

That heavy rainfall put the park under a flash flood warning from Sunday into Monday.

Despite the dangerous conditions, the rainfall is a welcome site for the National Park after an exceptionally dry summer.

weatheryosemite national parkenvironmentfloodingstormrain
