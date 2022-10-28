Man sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for attempted sexual assault at Yosemite National Park

A Mariposa County man has been found guilty of trying to sexually assault another man in a cabin at Yosemite National Park.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Mariposa County man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after he was found guilty of trying to sexually assault another man in a cabin at Yosemite National Park.

32-year-old Charles Porter was convicted of attempted aggravated sexual abuse and abusive sexual content in April.

In April of 2020, Porter entered a cabin in the employee housing area of the national park.

Man found guilty for attempted sexual assault in cabin at Yosemite National Park

He then tried sexually assaulting a man who was sleeping.

The victim started fighting back and was able to call for help. Neighbors rushed in and removed Porter.

He's was facing a possible life sentence and a $250,000 fine for the attack.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.