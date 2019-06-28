Your Weekend

Hot Raqs Belly Dance Festival
Belly Dancers from around the nation are going to be in Old Town Clovis for the Hot Raqs (rocks) Belly Dance Festival.
Dancers will compete in 5 different categories.
Throughout the weekend there will be dance workshops and live music.
Tickets start at $12, and kids 12 and under are free.
Pieology Dine & Donate
Splurge on lunch and dinner this Friday to help pets in need.
If you show this flyer from 11 am to 10 pm at Pieology on Fresno and Friant, they will donate a portion of their proceeds to Valley Animal Center.
Fresno Women's Summit
Some of the valley's fiercest women are going to be at the Fresno Women's Summit on Saturday.
The event is a one-of-a-kind experience that empowers women and cultivates a community of support.
Keynote speakers include the women of BuzzFeed's PERO LIKE.
You'll get to meet local entrepreneurs and spark new friendships.
Tickets are $120 which includes a gift bag, headshots, snacks, and lunch, plus access to the rose lounge.
Belly Flops with the Cops
In the South Valley, take your family to the Redwood High School pool for Belly Flops with the Cops.
You can join in on the fun with relays and games with officers from the Visalia Police Department.
Bring your "A" game because awards will be given out for best trick, belly flop, and cannonball.
Everyone is invited, and this is a free event.
Love at First Flight's Grand Opening
Have you ever tried aerial yoga? Well, this Saturday is your chance.
Fly high this weekend at Love at First Flight's Grand Opening.
This studio uses aerial silks to get you off the ground and into the air while doing yoga.
Come dressed to work out so you can sign up for a class demo.
They will also be offering discounted classes at this event.
