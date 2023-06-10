'We lost a treasure:' Family reflects on life of murdered Fresno high school senior

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Zoe Salinas' family is still trying to come to terms with the fact that she's gone.

"To have her not here, it really hurts," Doug Langenfeld, Zoe's uncle said.

The 18-year-old Duncan Polytechnical High School Senior was set to graduate Tuesday night.

Instead, her sister received her diploma in her place.

"That was a very special night and it was also pretty rough because she was supposed to be here," Langenfeld said.

Fresno police say Zoe was shot and killed by her 19-year-old boyfriend Jose Contreras.

Authorities say the two got into an argument in a car that led to the shooting.

Contreras has since been arrested for Zoe's murder.

Doug Langenfeld, Zoe's uncle, says Zoe and Contreras dated throughout high school and he never saw any major problems between them.

"Every time I saw the kid he was respectful, he spoke, you know we chatted, laughed, joked," Langenfeld said. "Just makes it more gut-wrenching that this happened when it shouldn't."

Judy Badillo, Zoe's aunt says the 18-year-old had plans to go to Fresno State.

She says Zoe always wanted to help others and was certified as a nurse's assistant who hoped to one day become a pharmacist or a veterinarian.

"She's so kind-hearted. She had a big heart." Badillo said.

Family members say Zoe was headed to the gym with Contreras the night she was killed, something the two did together often.

They don't understand how it escalated to violence.

"I think the greatest question is, why?" Langenfeld said.

For now, the family is putting their faith in the justice system and working to make sure Zoe's legacy lives on.

"We lost a treasure that we can never get back. But her value will always be high," Langenfeld said.

Contreras, the alleged shooter, remains in custody. He's due in court next month.

Zoe's family says they are so grateful for the outpouring of support.

They have created a GoFundMe to help with funeral services, you can find it here.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available around the clock.

In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357.

In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

