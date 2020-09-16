shooting

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near central Fresno market

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One man is dead and another person was injured after a shooting in central Fresno on Wednesday afternoon.

Fresno police say a car was parked outside of McKinley Market on McKinley and Normal Avenues around 12:30 p.m., when another vehicle drove up next to it.

Investigators say some sort of conversation happened, and then shots were fired.



A man died at the scene, and another person was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in an unknown condition.

A motive for the shooting hasn't been determined.

Officers do not believe the crime is connected to the shooting that occurred hours before on Madison Avenue in southeast Fresno.
