1 killed, 4 injured in two-vehicle crash in Tulare County

BREAKING NEWS: 1 person is dead near Ivanhoe after a 2 car collision. Both front ends of the vehicles are severely smashed in. The crash took place off highway 216 near avenue 320. More tonight on @ABC30 at 11. pic.twitter.com/JeiCXgYSjx — Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) October 16, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 46-year-old woman has died after a crash involving two vehicles in Tulare County, according to the California Highway Patrol.Officers reported to the area of State Route 216 and Avenue 320 near Ivanhoe at around 6 p.m Tuesday.Officers say an 18-year-old Anmoldeep Singh was driving northbound on State Route 216 near Ivanhoe at around 6 p.m. when he attempted to pass another vehicle, colliding head-on with a car with two women inside.The 24-year-old driver suffered major injuries and was transported to the hospital, and the passenger died at the scene. Her name has not been released.The Singh was also taken to the hospital with major injuries. Officials say there was two 17-year-old boys in the car with him, all were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.The CHP says alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash and everyone was wearing their seat belts.