fatal crash

1 killed, 4 injured in two-vehicle crash in Tulare County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 46-year-old woman has died after a crash involving two vehicles in Tulare County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers reported to the area of State Route 216 and Avenue 320 near Ivanhoe at around 6 p.m Tuesday.



Officers say an 18-year-old Anmoldeep Singh was driving northbound on State Route 216 near Ivanhoe at around 6 p.m. when he attempted to pass another vehicle, colliding head-on with a car with two women inside.

The 24-year-old driver suffered major injuries and was transported to the hospital, and the passenger died at the scene. Her name has not been released.

The Singh was also taken to the hospital with major injuries. Officials say there was two 17-year-old boys in the car with him, all were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.



The CHP says alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash and everyone was wearing their seat belts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countychpfatal crashtulare countycrash
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Uber passenger fatally struck by CHP vehicle on 101 Fwy
Local Sikh leader and TV show host killed in crash in Fresno
Clovis woman killed in Fresno County crash identified
Deputies identify 8-year-old boy killed in Reedley crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Husband and wife found dead in apparent murder-suicide in southwest Fresno
Caught on camera: Thieves steal $13K from Visalia Harley-Davidson
Vehicle slams into church van, oncoming car in west central Fresno
3.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Hollister, day after 4.7 quake
Woman killed at Santa Barbara home belonging to 'Tarzan' actor Ron Ely
12-year-old Merced student arrested for threatening to blow up local middles schools
Washington Nationals heading to World Series after sweeping Cardinals
Show More
Accused of killing estranged wife and her mother, Alan Dupras dies in custody
USGS reports magnitude-4.7 quake hit near Hollister
Fresno County road closed, homes evacuated due to gas leak
'It's surreal leaving:' Jerry Dyer's last day as Fresno police chief
Evidence of sexual abuse mounts against Fresno Anglican priest, defense dismisses it
More TOP STORIES News