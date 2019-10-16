fatal crash

1 killed, 5 injured in two-vehicle crash in Tulare County

Officers reported to the area of State Route 216 and Avenue 320 near Ivanhoe at around 6 p.m.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died after a crash involving two vehicles in Tulare County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say an 18-year-old man was driving northbound on State Route 216 near Ivanhoe at around 6 p.m. when he attempted to pass another vehicle, colliding head-on with a car with two women inside.

The 24-year-old driver suffered major injuries and was transported to the hospital, and the passenger died at the scene. Her name and age have not been released.

The 18-year-old man was also taken to the hospital with major injuries. Officials say there were three other poeple in the car with him, all were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

