Sprouts Farmers Market coming to Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Merced has confirmed a Sprouts Farmers Market will be coming to the North Valley.Officials say they received a building permit application for the store at the Yosemite Crossing shopping center located at G Street and Yosemite Avenue.It's something residents in the city have been asking to get for quite some time.The store specializes in providing affordable fresh, organic food.An opening date has not yet been announced.