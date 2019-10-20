2 arrested for fatal shooting of Tulare County teen

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of an Earlimart teen, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.Deputies say 16-year-old Ignacio Lemus was shot in the upper torso in the area of Howard Road and Washington Avenue Friday night.Saturday morning, detectives arrested Jesus Fernandez, 18, of Earlimart and Vanessa Macias of Alpaugh, 19, during a traffic stop. Officials are still investigating the motive for the shooting.Fernandez and Macias were charged with murder. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.