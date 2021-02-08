3 arrested for DUI during Super Bowl patrols, Fresno police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was a busy Super Bowl Sunday for the Fresno Police Department.Extra police officers patrolled city streets in effort to keep intoxicated drivers of the road.As of Sunday night, 147 stops were made and eleven field sobriety tests were conducted. Three people were arrested for driving under the influence.In years past, the police department might have ran DUI checkpoints, but officers say the pandemic has altered their operations."We come in contact with a lot of these drivers during checkpoints and we just want to try to limit the exposure to officers and the public," said Fresno Police Sgt. Ritchie O'Dell.If convicted, a first offense DUI could result in a multitude of penalties, including three to five years of probation and fine of at least $390.With restrictions on indoor dinning due to the pandemic, many bars and breweries also had to alter their plan for game day.At Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company, staff saw less people, but more beer sales.Manager William Compton said the Super Bowl doesn't typically bring in big crowds, but discounts on delivery brought in more profits."With Super Bowl Sunday it seems like more of a family matter. It is more of like a holiday for people and it something where people like to celebrate at home," Compton said.Sgt. O'Dell said with more people celebrating at home, the department's patrolling efforts were citywide.