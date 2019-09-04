4 firefighters injured after fire engine flips on rural Tulare County road: CHP

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four CAL FIRE firefighters were injured after the engine they were riding in flipped on a rural Tulare County road, according to the California Highway Patrol.It happened around 8:30 a.m. near Avenue 56 and Road 240 south of Porterville.The CHP says the driver of the truck lost control causing the vehicle to flip multiple times, injuring four firefighters.Officers say the driver sustained major injuries while the other three had minor injuries. All of them were transported to the hospital and are in stable condition, according to CAL FIRE.The CHP says the crew of four firefighters are based out of San Diego and were heading home from fighting the Creek Fire when the crash happened.