crash

4 firefighters injured after fire engine flips on rural Tulare County road: CHP

Three CAL FIRE firefighters were injured after the engine they were riding in flipped on a rural Tulare County road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four CAL FIRE firefighters were injured after the engine they were riding in flipped on a rural Tulare County road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. near Avenue 56 and Road 240 south of Porterville.

The CHP says the driver of the truck lost control causing the vehicle to flip multiple times, injuring four firefighters.

Officers say the driver sustained major injuries while the other three had minor injuries. All of them were transported to the hospital and are in stable condition, according to CAL FIRE.

The CHP says the crew of four firefighters are based out of San Diego and were heading home from fighting the Creek Fire when the crash happened.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countyfire departmentsaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
VIDEO: SUV pulling U-Haul trailer plows into 2 firefighters
Riverside police officer suffers injuries after crash with Caltrans truck
Car falls off cliff in Fresno County, driver OK, CHP says
Woman with empty liquor bottles in car crashes in northwest Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
33 bodies recovered, 1 missing after Santa Barbara boat fire
CHP investigating crash that killed bicyclist near Kerman
Illinois teen hospitalized with vaping illness, parents say
Firefighters battle third fire at vacant building in central Fresno this year
Pentagon sidelines 127 building projects to fund border wall
Several accidents cause major traffic jam on Highway 168
6 people displaced after apartment fire in east central Fresno
Show More
10-year-old girl struck by car in Coalinga, police say
Tulare Co. homicide victim identified as 56-year-old dairy owner
START HERE: Several displaced after overnight apartment fire, tracking Hurricane Dorian
Suspect stole ag equipment then sold it on Facebook for a profit
Community mourns loss of beloved coach who died after suffering brain aneurysm
More TOP STORIES News