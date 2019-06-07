41-year-old father gunned down in his own front yard in Cutler

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities in the South Valley are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Cutler.Deputies are calling the shooting a senseless act of violence after a husband and father was gunned down in front of his own home.The shooting occurred after 9 o'clock Wednesday night when deputies say 41-year-old Gilberto Serna was working in the front yard at his home on Sierra Avenue when someone drove up and shot him in the chest.The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.Deputies admit they have very few leads as they continue to work around the clock to find the shooter.Investigators do not have a description of the suspects or a motive for the shooting."It's a senseless shooting. I mean he was working in his front yard, minding his own business, when somebody drives up and starts shooting at him," said Lt Joe Torras of the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.Authorities say the area has seen its share of violence over the years and is known for its gang activity. Back in March, two people were shot not far from the home on Sierra."Our gang unit is active in that area. It's unfortunate these types of situations at times arise. We're going to be addressing them and hopefully identify the people responsible."This is Tulare County's third homicide this year.If you have any information you're asked to call authorities In Visalia.