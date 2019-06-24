5 Things To Know Before You Go

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Monday, June 24, 2019.

#1 U.S. officials announce cyberattack as Iran threatens more drone attacks

US officials will begin new sanctions today against Iran.

It comes as President Trump says he's not looking for war in the ongoing conflict with the country.

Just last week Iran admitted to shooting down a US drone and President Trump said he stopped short of a military attack to retaliate.

#2 President Trump delays ICE raids for 2 weeks

This week Congress is considering a plan to fund humanitarian aid at the border as the President has postponed immigration raids for two weeks.

The raids were scheduled to start this weekend targeting more than 2,000 undocumented immigrants but the president agreed on a delay at the promise by Democrats of further negotiation.

#3 New details released on Central Fresno shooting that critically injured 10-month-old girl

A 10-month old baby girl is in critical condition this morning after being shot inside a car.

It happened early yesterday morning outside a home in Central Fresno when a man shot at the child's mother after she refused his advances.

That suspect, 23-year-old Marcos Echartea, is in custody.

#4 Arrest made in Madera hit-and-run case that left 15-year-old girl in critical condition

An arrest announcement is expected today after a hit and run driver nearly killed a Madera teen.

It happened a little more than a week ago as 15-year-old Jenny Aguilar was crossing the street.

This morning she remains in the hospital in critical condition but her family says she's improving.

#5 Suspected DUI driver leads police on high-speed chase

A suspected DUI driver is in custody after leading police and highway patrol officers on a chase from West Central Fresno to Madera County.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday with the driver reaching speeds of more than 100mph before his engine overheated and his car rolled to a stop.
