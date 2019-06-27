5 Things To Know Before You Go

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Thursday, June 27, 2019.

#1 WATCH LIVE TODAY: Memorial service for fallen Sacramento Police Officer Tara O'Sullivan

Friends, family, and the law enforcement community will gather today to remember Sacramento Police Officer Tara O'Sullivan.

The service will be at 10 this morning in Roseville.

The 26-year-old officer was killed June 19th while responding to a domestic violence call.

The suspect in her death has been charged with murder.

#2 'It was like a loud popping:' Witnesses detail moments before fatal shooting Reedley man

The search is on this morning for the suspects who shot and killed a man in Reedley.

The attack happened yesterday shortly after three o'clock at the Willow Glen Apartment Complex on Buttonwillow near Myrtle.

Authorities say two men drove into the complex in a dark-colored four-door Honda.

One man got out of a car and then opened fire killing a 38-year-old man who was standing on his balcony.

The victim has not yet been identified.

It's not yet known what may have motivated the attack.

#3 Fire crews and PG&E investigating cause of grass fire below Pine Flat Dam

Fire crews and PG&E are at the scene of a grass fire below Pine Flat Dam.

It was first spotted around 3:30 a.m. Thursday off Pine Flat Road and Elwood Road.

Fire crews were able to put out the flames quickly, only scorching about six acres.

Fire officials say while the cause of the fire is unknown, it appears to have started underneath a high-tension electrical line.

#4 Democratic debate 2019: Candidates rail against economy-for-the-rich in first debate

The 2020 race for the White House is officially underway with final preparations happening today for the last 10 Democratic candidates preparing to debate this evening in Miami.

Last night, a group of 10 others also argued the topics in an effort to make a memorable first impression on voters.

#5 Pres. Trump in Japan for G20 Summit

President Trump is in Japan this morning for the G20 summit.

He's already attending a working dinner today with Australia's Prime Minister.

And over the next two days, the President will meet with nine world leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin.
