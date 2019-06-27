'It was like a loud popping:' Witnesses detail moments before fatal shooting Reedley man

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "It was just like loud popping," 16-year-old Omar Rangel says he was getting ready to take a nap when he heard four or five of the popping sounds."I got really scared," he said.The noise was so startling that he jumped out of bed and raced to his window. His parents did the same."I looked outside and he was on the ground," he said. "We saw blood dripping from the stairs, so we got our phone and called the cops."Bullet holes can be seen outside Unit 6 at the Willowglen Apartments in Reedley, one to the right of the front door and the other next to a window.A yellow tarp hides the spot where the 38-year-old man was gunned down on his balcony."That made me feel unsafe because you never know when it's going to happen to you," Rangel said.Police say a vehicle described as a dark colored four-door Honda pulled into the complex at around 3:00 p.m.Two people were reportedly in the car, but only one man got out and pulled the trigger.Chief Joe Garza said police need the public's help tracking down the suspect and the getaway car."We really depend on our community to come forward you can contact us anonymously," he said."If someone did see something then we want them to say something."While this shooting happened in an area that has had recent gang-related shootings, authorities say it is too early to tell if that is the case for this one.Until the motive is determined, Rangel says he is OK with staying, but only under one condition, "As long as this doesn't happen again I'm fine living here."