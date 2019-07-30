5 Things To Know Before You Go

Here are the five things to know before you go for Tuesday, July 30, 2019:

#1 Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting: Arrest in hoax made as police search suspect's car, home

The community of Gilroy is in mourning following a deadly shooting during its annual Garlic Festival.

Two vigils were held last night gathering about a thousand people.

Three young people were killed Sunday night when 19-year old Santino Legan opened fire at the event.

He was shot and killed by police.

A motive for the attack is not yet known.

#2 Democratic debate 2019: List of candidates who made it in second debate for 2020 presidential election

The second round of Democratic Presidential debates get underway tonight in Detroit.

They will once again bring 20 candidates together over two nights.

Former Vice President Joe Biden remains the front runner with 34-percent support.

Senator Elizabeth Warren is in second with 15-percent and Senator Kamala Harris is close behind.

#3 Raisin City School Board votes to keep superintendent despite backlash over active shooter drill

Raisin City's school superintendent, Juan Sandoval, will keep his seat following backlash after he held a surprise active shooter training drill involving a masked staff member carrying a fake gun.

The board voted 4 to 1 to keep Sandoval, but put steps in place to improve communication.

#4 Mexican authorities arrest suspect in killing of Fresno car dealership owner

An arrest has been made in connection to the death of Valley Car dealership owner, Jose Arredondo.

Authorities in Mexico say they have a 50-year-old man in custody.

Arredondo was found beaten to death more than a week ago.

Arredondo owned Family Motors Auto Group in Bakersfield and Fresno Buick G-M-C.

#5 Fresno Police mourn loss of fellow K-9 officer

A fundraising effort is getting underway to honor a Fresno Police K9 Officer that died suddenly.

Axel died last Thursday from natural causes.

The Belgian Malinois began his career with the department two years ago.

All funds raised will go toward finding a replacement K9.
