(Fresno Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police officers are mourning the loss of a four-legged colleague.The department said K-9 Unit Axel died from natural causes last Thursday.Axel was a Belgian Malinois who began his career with the department two years ago. The department said he was a social and lovable dog that participated in numerous K-9 presentations at schools and universities throughout the Valley.The Fresno Police Department is launching a fundraising campaign in his honor in hopes of finding a replacement. Those interested can contact the department through their Facebook page.