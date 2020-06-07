Fire breaks out at central Fresno apartment complex, tenant helps control flames

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A quick-thinking resident may have stopped a central Fresno apartment fire from doing more damage.A fire broke out at an apartment complex on Broadway and Voorman just after midnight.Firefighters say the flames mainly hit a stairwell and second-story balcony at the property.A tenant living at the apartment used a garden hose to knock down the flames before fire crews arrived.While the fire didn't reach the interior of any apartment units, the flames did do some significant damage to the electrical systems at the complex.The cause of this fire is still under investigation.