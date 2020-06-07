apartment fire

Fire breaks out at central Fresno apartment complex, tenant helps control flames

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A quick-thinking resident may have stopped a central Fresno apartment fire from doing more damage.

A fire broke out at an apartment complex on Broadway and Voorman just after midnight.

Firefighters say the flames mainly hit a stairwell and second-story balcony at the property.

A tenant living at the apartment used a garden hose to knock down the flames before fire crews arrived.

While the fire didn't reach the interior of any apartment units, the flames did do some significant damage to the electrical systems at the complex.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralapartment firefresno central
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
APARTMENT FIRE
Fire destroys Sanger apartment, firefighters say
7 people displaced after apartment complex fire in central Fresno
Multiple people displaced after fire at central Fresno apartment complex
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deputy killed, 2 officers injured after being ambushed in Santa Cruz Co.
Protests held around the South Valley amid George Floyd's death
Central California coronavirus cases
One person shot in Fresno County
Madera County Sheriff's Deputy fired after using racial slur on social media
Hundreds gather in northeast Fresno to voice concerns about police brutality
PG&E hoping to minimize impact of public safety power shutoffs
Show More
Health officials assist Tulare's homeless population as COVID-19 pandemic continues
Man and woman injured in central Fresno shooting
Protest held at Avenal State Prison after COVID-19 outbreak inside facility
California to let schools, gyms, bars reopen next week
George Floyd remembered, honored at NC service
More TOP STORIES News