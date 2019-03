Merced County: SR-165 at Crane Ave - roadway blocked due to vehicle vs. big rig. No estimated time to reopen. #trafficalert — Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) March 3, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At least one person has died after a car collided with a big rig in Merced County, California Highway Patrol reported.According to officers, the crash happened at 6:41 p.m. on State Route 165 and Crane Avenue.Authorities have shut down the highway as they continue to investigate. It is not clear when the road will reopen.