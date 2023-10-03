An investigation is underway after two people were found shot and killed in Atwater.

Man and woman found shot and killed in car in Atwater, police say

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after two people were found shot and killed in Atwater.

The Atwater Police Department says the man and woman were found in a car at Shaffer Road and Fortuna Avenue at about 10:30 pm Monday.

They were in the parking lot of a gym.

Both the man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet released the relationship of the victims, or their identities.

There is also no suspect information or a motive for the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Atwater Police.