Authorities identify man who died after hydroplaning, crashing into tree in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after hydroplaning, crashing into a tree off Highway 99 in northwest Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.Just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, the CHP says a 32-year-old James Eagleton of San Francisco was traveling southbound on 99 when he lost control of his vehicle going off the highway near the Herndon exit.Officers say the man crashed into a tree and was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says there was also a dog in the car that was killed in the crash.The CHP does not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the accident.