Woman dies, flips car over after clipping power stabilizing wire, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating a fatal traffic accident on Parkway Drive and Iota Avenue that left one woman dead.

Police say they received a call around 7:45 a.m. regarding a single car accident.

When police arrived, they found a red sedan flipped over.

According to witnesses, the car clipped a power pole stabilizing wire, which caused the vehicle to roll over and ultimately causing fatal injuries to the female driver.

The woman fell out of vehicle during the rollover, which contributed to the cause of her death, police said.

Emergency personnel pronounced her dead on the scene.

Belmont Avenue in the area of the crash is closed during the investigation.

The circumstances behind the accident is not yet known.