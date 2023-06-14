Employees of Fresno-based Bitwise Industries laid off following lawsuits, financial issues

Employees of Fresno-based Bitwise Industries have officially been laid off following weeks of uncertainty after financial issues within the company.

Bitwise's issues initially came to light when employees of the Fresno-based company were furloughed with little notice.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Employees of Fresno-based Bitwise Industries have officially been laid off following weeks of uncertainty after financial issues within the company came to light.

In an email sent to employees, it says it is a "permanent job elimination" that impacts all California locations and others in areas such as Chicago, New Mexico and New York.

The email also told employees they will be able to file for unemployment.

Bitwise's issues initially came to light when employees of the Fresno-based company learned on Memorial Day that they would be furloughed, effective immediately.

After that announcement, Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer revealed that Bitwise had not paid city business taxes since September 2021.

RELATED:What is Bitwise? Explaining the rise and fall of the Fresno-based tech company

Action News also learned that Bitwise stopped making payments to their employee insurance policies and had not been making 401K contributions since the end of March.

Since then, CEOs Jake Soberal and Irma Olguin Jr. have both been fired. Neither has discussed the matter with ABC30.

A class action lawsuit was filed against Bitwise by former employees who say they were fired without proper notice and not given their owed wages.

Events have been held for former employees throughout the city to provide resources.

According to its website, Bitwise's mission is to be a transformative tech company offering technology-based solutions for underserved cities. The company is also a major landlord, renting out offices and coworking spaces in its buildings.

Click here for more coverage of Bitwise's Financial Issues.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.