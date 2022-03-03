homicide investigation

Fresno police announce more arrests in deadly shooting at Fresno bowling alley

By and ABC30.com staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police detectives have arrested a group of gang members they say took part in a deadly shooting at a northeast Fresno bowling alley last month.

On Wednesday, Giovanni Rodriguez, 19, and Rafael Ordaz-Gonzalez, 19, made their first court appearance Wednesday morning, but did not enter a plea.

Prosecutors say the men shot and killed 18-year-old Devin Johnson at the Bowlero on Blackstone and Sierra Avenues last month. They are both expected back in court on March 23 and are being held on more than $1.5 million bails.

Now, authorities say they also arrested three other gang members who participated in the crime. 44-year-old Gustavo Mendez, 28-year-old Isaac Havens, and a 17-year-old boy all face assault charges.

RELATED: 18-year-old killed in gang-related shooting outside north Fresno bowling alley identified

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama spoke briefly about what led to the arrests Wednesday.

"Several warrants were served. Guns were recovered and we made good ID's of the shooters, so very happy to say that both of the responsible people have been arrested," said Balderrama.

Investigators are still looking for a fourth suspect, 23-year-old Samuel Serena. He already has a warrant for his arrest for another case. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.

The shooting sent around 100 people inside the bowling alley scrambling for cover.

Johnson's death is among the seven homicides in the city so far this year and arrests have now been made in four of those cases.

This time last year, Fresno already had 14 homicides.

"Although the violent crime numbers aren't where we want them yet, they're certainly going that direction." Balderrama said.

Chief Balderrama says the arrests of Rodriguez and Ordaz-Gonzalez send a clear message to the community.
"If you're going to do something violent in our community, we're going to find out where you are, and who you are, and we're going to arrest you," Balderrama said.

