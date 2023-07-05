Firefighters are working to get control of a brush fire along a highway near downtown Fresno on Tuesday.

House damaged by grass fire along Highway 41 near downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A house was damaged by a grass fire that broke out along a highway near downtown Fresno on Tuesday.

The fire started around 5:50 pm on the embankment of Highway 41 near M Street.

The Fresno Fire Department says an ember from the fire landed on the porch of a nearby vacant home.

The fire spread into the home but crews were able to quickly extinguish it.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.