FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A move to "The Big Easy" could be anything but for former Bulldog Derek Carr, who's getting a fresh start in his first year under center with New Orleans.

Action News caught up with David Carr at his annual "Chalk Talk" supporting Valley Children's Hospital.

Carr spoke about his son, Tyler Carr, a walk-on tight end on the Fresno State Football team.